Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Now Covered by RBC Capital Markets

Equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin Corporation from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.42 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.10.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) opened at 255.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.18. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $269.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 billion. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. It operates in five segments: Aeronautics; Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS); Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Mission Systems and Training (MST), and Space Systems.

