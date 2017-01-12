Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 83,850 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 74.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,850 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,284,580 shares. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt-sells-83850-shares-of-delta-air-lines-inc-dal/1150497.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.64 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 11,677 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $519,159.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 105,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $4,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.