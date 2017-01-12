Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2,192,000 Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 551.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,593 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,297 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.47 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $104,382.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

