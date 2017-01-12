Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2,073,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt held its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,780,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,268,000 after buying an additional 423,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,691,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,484,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 1,691,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $867.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.66 million. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

