Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Monsanto Company (MON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded down 1.03% during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,237 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. Monsanto Company has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MON shares. cut Monsanto Company from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.46.

In related news, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 80,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $8,227,587.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $277,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

