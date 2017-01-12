Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 97.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,378,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,195,000 after buying an additional 7,600,699 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $71,425,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,335,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after buying an additional 744,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $28,606,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 109.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 989,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 517,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,039 shares. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company’s market cap is $19.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm earned $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $156,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $213,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

