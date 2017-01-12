Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 410 ($4.99) to GBX 445 ($5.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIO. N+1 Singer increased their target price on Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 374 ($4.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 308 ($3.75) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) traded down 0.406% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 400.062. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 235.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 404.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 181.91 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 445 at Numis Securities Ltd” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/liontrust-asset-management-plc-lio-price-target-raised-to-gbx-445-at-numis-securities-ltd/1150324.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

