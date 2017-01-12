FBR & Co set a $18.00 price objective on Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBIO) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LBIO. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) traded down 0.69% on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,984 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $443.91 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Lion Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/lion-biotechnologies-inc-lbio-given-a-18-00-price-target-by-fbr-co-analysts/1150176.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,645,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after buying an additional 102,886 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 29.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,611,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after buying an additional 824,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,388,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after buying an additional 1,210,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $19,234,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,248,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 441,276 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead pipeline candidate, LN-144, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Biotechnologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Biotechnologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.