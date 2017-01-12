LinkedIn Corp (LNKD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LinkedIn Corp were worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp by 3,467.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) opened at 195.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34. LinkedIn Corp has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $208.89.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. The business earned $960 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.55 million. LinkedIn Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LinkedIn Corp will post $4.20 EPS for the current year.

LNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LinkedIn Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Sordello sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $622,006.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Weiner sold 6,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,331,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LinkedIn Corp Company Profile

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

