Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Receives $78.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lindsay Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Corporation during the third quarter valued at $2,226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lindsay Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 830,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Lindsay Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lindsay Corporation by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Receives $78.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/lindsay-corporation-lnn-receives-78-20-average-target-price-from-brokerages/1149049.html.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) opened at 74.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. Lindsay Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.99 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter. Lindsay Corporation had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lindsay Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Lindsay Corporation Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. Its Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used principally in the agricultural industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.