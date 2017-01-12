Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Leucadia National Corporation were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,722,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,768,000 after buying an additional 668,282 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 22,520,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,273,000 after buying an additional 1,617,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,495,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,751,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,035,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,041,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) traded down 1.89% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,167 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.49 and a beta of 1.42. Leucadia National Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leucadia National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/leucadia-national-corporation-luk-stake-lowered-by-westpac-banking-corp/1150535.html.

LUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leucadia National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Leucadia National Corporation

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.