Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) is Moon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Leucadia National Corporation comprises 4.6% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leucadia National Corporation were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUK. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 917,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation during the third quarter worth about $3,959,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,035,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) traded down 2.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 892,551 shares. Leucadia National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Leucadia National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leucadia National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Leucadia National Corporation Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

