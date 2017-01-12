Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (NASDAQ:LGGNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Legal & General Group Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (NASDAQ:LGGNY) opened at 15.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

