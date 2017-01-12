Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys New Stake in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation during the second quarter valued at $12,358,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 434,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. CAM Group Holding A S increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 1,292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,241,000 after buying an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 5,986.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,294 shares. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 29.85%. McKesson Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post $12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. McKesson Corporation’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on McKesson Corporation from $197.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

In related news, Director Wayne A. Budd sold 723 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $105,391.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka acquired 1,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.35 per share, with a total value of $136,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

