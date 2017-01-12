Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Masco Corporation (MAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,237,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,428,000 after buying an additional 1,181,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 119.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,777,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,281,000 after buying an additional 7,495,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,549,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,280,000 after buying an additional 74,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,648,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after buying an additional 661,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 262,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded down 1.26% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 3,490,544 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Masco Corporation had a return on equity of 620.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Masco Corporation news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $170,332.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,666.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

