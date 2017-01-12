Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Valspar Corporation (The) (VAL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 642.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,314,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 2,002,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 129.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,648,000 after buying an additional 812,156 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 142.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after buying an additional 761,014 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 141.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,058,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after buying an additional 620,085 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 134.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,017,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 583,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) traded up 0.26% on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 371,645 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65. Valspar Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84.

Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Valspar Corporation (The) had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Valspar Corporation (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valspar Corporation will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Valspar Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Valspar Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valspar Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valspar Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.41.

About Valspar Corporation (The)

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

