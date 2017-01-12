LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 490,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,202,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,408,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 915,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) traded down 1.312% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.705. The stock had a trading volume of 771,815 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.213 and a beta of 1.22.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-stake-lowered-by-american-international-group-inc/1149972.html.

LHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.