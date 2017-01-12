LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) traded down 1.89% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,557 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 271,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 106.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

