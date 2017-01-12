Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, CLSA Forecasts (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at CLSA upped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report released on Monday. CLSA analyst J. Oh now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. CLSA also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s FY2017 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Aegis started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.32 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Northern Cross LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 40,482,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,343,143,000 after buying an additional 1,428,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 46.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,515,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,928,498,000 after buying an additional 10,608,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,783,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,656,223,000 after buying an additional 3,455,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,025,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $783,922,000 after buying an additional 350,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,929,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $513,815,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $10,626,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.49%.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

