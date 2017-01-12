Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $63.17 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 55.69 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 140.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-inc/1149091.html.

In other Las Vegas Sands Corp. news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $10,626,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the second quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.