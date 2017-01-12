Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lantheus Holdings from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lantheus Holdings from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 135,938 shares. The firm has a market cap of $316.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.34. Lantheus Holdings has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

In other Lantheus Holdings news, Director David F. Burgstahler sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth $120,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings by 45.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings by 22.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus Holdings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities.

