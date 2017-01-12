Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corp. manufactures and markets three families of products: Glassware and Candles; Specialty Foods; and Automotive. Consumer glassware includes a diverse line of decorative and ornamental products such as tumblers, bowls, pitchers, jars and barware. The food products manufactured and sold include salad dressings and sauces; fruit glazes, veggie dips and fruit dips; frozen unbaked pies. It also manufactures and sells a complete line of rubber, vinyl and carpeted car mats both in the aftermarket and to original equipment manufacturers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LANC. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) traded down 0.75% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.85. 40,542 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Lancaster Colony Corporation had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/lancaster-colony-corporation-lanc-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150242.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.