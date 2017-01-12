Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm earned $790.70 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston Holdings updated its FY17 guidance to $2.20-2.28 EPS.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.89 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

