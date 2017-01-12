LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 13,700 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 35,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Apple by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 550,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,613,000 after buying an additional 88,106 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,063,404 shares. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $635.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $472,698.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,745.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

