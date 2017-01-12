Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Garrett E. Pierce sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $12,022.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,090.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) opened at 16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.09 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Director Garrett E. Pierce Sells 738 Shares of Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-director-garrett-e-pierce-sells-738-shares-of-stock/1149461.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.