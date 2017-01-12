Kroger Company (The) (KR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $36.97 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kroger Company (The) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Pivotal Research lowered Kroger Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Kroger Company (The) to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 0.166% on Monday, hitting $33.015. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,141 shares. Kroger Company has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.865 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $26.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $502,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,397.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 373,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 3.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

