Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 525,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of 260.77 and a beta of 0.03. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company earned $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/kornit-digital-ltd-krnt-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150244.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 94.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 79.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.