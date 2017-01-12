Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc. is a global integrated producer of carbon compounds and treated wood products. Including its joint ventures, Koppers operates facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, China, the Pacific Rim and South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers Holdings from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wunderlich cut shares of Koppers Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) traded up 0.62% on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 98,626 shares of the stock traded hands. Koppers Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company’s market capitalization is $831.65 million.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Koppers Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 1,225.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers Holdings news, VP Steven R. Lacy sold 4,000 shares of Koppers Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $155,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,600 shares of Koppers Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $61,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 68.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad industry and treated wood products to the utility industry.

