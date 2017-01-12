Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AHONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (OTCMKTS:AHONY) in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (OTCMKTS:AHONY) opened at 22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV is a food retail company based in the Netherlands. It offers a broad range of perishable and non-perishable food and non-food consumer products through numerous brands, including, among others, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, bfresh and Giant Carlisle in the United States, Proxy Delhaize, Red Market, Shop & Go and Delhaize in Belgium, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos and Gall & Gall in the Netherlands, and Albert Czech Republic, AB Food Market, ENA, Tempo and MAXI in Central and Southeastern Europe.

