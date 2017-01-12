Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Ray now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-96-per-share-national-bank-financial-forecasts-kl/1149580.html.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) opened at 8.08 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $949.42 million and a P/E ratio of 59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-96-per-share-national-bank-financial-forecasts-kl/1149580.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.