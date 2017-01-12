Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) traded down 2.75% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 58,994 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.40 million and a P/E ratio of 62.43. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Moelis Capital Partners Opport sold 3,864,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $100,966,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

