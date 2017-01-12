King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.89% during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.77. 2,751,998 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $108.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pacific Crest set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.32 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other Mastercard news, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $628,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,579.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 24,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $2,498,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,592,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,263,345.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

