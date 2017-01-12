King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $567,000 Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp maintained its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $231,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 362.0% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 44,636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 91.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 11,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 1.98% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,621 shares. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company’s market cap is $24.33 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.16 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation set a $64.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

About Devon Energy Corporation

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

