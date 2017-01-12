Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) traded up 1.60% on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 2,930,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.24.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm earned $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.31 million. Kimco Realty Corporation had a net margin of 57.87% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Kimco Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut Kimco Realty Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Kimco Realty Corporation Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged principally in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers. The Company holds interests in approximately 610 shopping center properties, aggregating over 100 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in approximately 40 states of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

