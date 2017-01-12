Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KLR Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.53 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/keycorp-equities-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-cimarex-energy-co-xec/1150033.html.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) traded down 2.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 614,002 shares. The stock’s market cap is $13.18 billion. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $146.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 106.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/keycorp-equities-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-cimarex-energy-co-xec/1150033.html.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $343,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $381,892.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.