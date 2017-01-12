KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) – KeyCorp raised their FY2016 earnings estimates for Antero Resources Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. GMP Securities initiated coverage on Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised Antero Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) traded up 1.75% on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 1,794,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $7.83 billion. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 138.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $371,721. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil; gathering and compression; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

