Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Goodbody reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) traded down 0.25% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 71,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.49 and a beta of 1.41. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1149878.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 190.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 171.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,947,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 28.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates and invests in real estate. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. The Company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.