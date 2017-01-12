Keane Group (FRAC) to Raise $301 Million in IPO

Keane Group (FRAC) expects to raise $301 million in an IPO on Friday, January 20th. The company will issue 16,700,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Keane Group generated $323.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $174.3 million. Keane Group has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo Securities, Simmons & Company International (Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray), Houlihan Lokey, Guggenheim Securities, Scotia Howard Weil and Stephens were co-managers.

Keane Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the largest pure-play providers of integrated well completion services in the U.S., with a focus on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. Our primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added service offerings. With approximately 944,250 hydraulic horsepower spread across 23 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 23 wireline trucks located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Bakken Formation and other active oil and gas basins, we provide industry-leading completion services with a strict focus on health, safety and environmental stewardship and cost-effective customer-centric solutions. “.

Keane Group was founded in 1973 and has 1251 employees. The company is located at 2121 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056, US and can be reached via phone at (713) 960-0381.

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.