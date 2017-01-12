Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,453,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.9% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 1.14% on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222,372 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock’s market cap is $49.54 billion. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

