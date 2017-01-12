Karpas Strategies LLC Maintains Position in HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

Karpas Strategies LLC held its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,983,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,026,000 after buying an additional 524,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,426,000 after buying an additional 487,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 672.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 289,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 254,085 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,293 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.08. HSBC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price objective on HSBC Holdings PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

HSBC Holdings PLC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

