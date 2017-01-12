Karpas Strategies LLC Holds Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Karpas Strategies LLC held its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 87.6% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,094,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 58.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 51.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 877,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 298,411 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,505,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 20.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) traded up 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,026 shares. The company’s market cap is $31.65 billion. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wunderlich reduced their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Liberty Global PLC news, EVP Bryan H. Hall bought 5,900 shares of Liberty Global PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $469,282.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Global PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

