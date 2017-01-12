Karpas Strategies LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH)

Karpas Strategies LLC maintained its position in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endurance Specialty Holdings were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,342,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,855,000 after buying an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 39.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 120.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Endurance Specialty Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 286,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE:ENH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Endurance Specialty Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $610.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Endurance Specialty Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Endurance Specialty Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Endurance Specialty Holdings

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

