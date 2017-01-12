Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 4,098 Shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Enbridge Energy Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 795,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) traded down 0.46% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 85,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Enbridge Energy Management LLC has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The firm’s market cap is $2.15 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 4,098 Shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/karpas-strategies-llc-acquires-4098-shares-of-enbridge-energy-management-llc-eeq/1150130.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.