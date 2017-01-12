K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTWO. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K2M Group Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 105,784 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $920.74 million. K2M Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business earned $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carson Anderson & Stow Welsh sold 4,416,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $81,225,411.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

