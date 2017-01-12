JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.65% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 44.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 63.9% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. by 254.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) traded down 2.92% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 166,401 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $265.83 million. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm earned $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -169.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.75 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $80,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

