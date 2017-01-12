John Wood Group PLC (WG) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 875 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.94) in a report published on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 570 ($6.93) to GBX 720 ($8.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 920 ($11.19) to GBX 1,020 ($12.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.27) price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.70) price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 757.62 ($9.21).
Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) opened at 879.50 on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 531.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 898.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.27 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 754.86.
In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 866 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £8,330.92 ($10,131.24).
About John Wood Group PLC
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.