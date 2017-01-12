Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $484,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,910 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 37.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 25.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 70.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $3,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company earned $579 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Instinet cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

In other news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Peng sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $660,636.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

