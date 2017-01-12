Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $476,000 Position in ITT Inc. (ITT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ITT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,710,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,526,000 after buying an additional 453,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 1,581.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 390,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 367,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,666,000 after buying an additional 317,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 178,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 716,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $43.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $582 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of ITT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

In related news, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 30,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,253,981.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

