Jefferies Group Reiterates  Hold Rating for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its ” hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,506 ($18.31) target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Close Brothers Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,551 ($18.86) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.46) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,398 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,483.60 ($18.04).

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1438.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,909 shares. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,494.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,409.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,328.82. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.12 billion.

About Close Brothers Group plc

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

