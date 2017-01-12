Jefferies Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

Jefferies Group restated their hold rating on shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. 125,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 17,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,335,832.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,606,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,856,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $2,037,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,649,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,620,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

